Methanex (TSE:MX) Earns Sell Rating from Tudor Pickering & Holt

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Tudor Pickering reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

TSE:MX traded up C$0.66 on Wednesday, hitting C$26.91. 284,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,538. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.62. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$13.24 and a 52 week high of C$57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.48.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.6500004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

