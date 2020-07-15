Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZURVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:ZURVY traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.92. 37,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,297. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

