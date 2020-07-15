Norbord (TSE:OSB) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. CSFB upped their price target on Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Norbord from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

OSB traded up C$2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,924. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$29.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -133.01. Norbord has a fifty-two week low of C$13.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.69.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$626.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$639.36 million. Analysts expect that Norbord will post 1.6999999 EPS for the current year.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

