Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NHYDY. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

OTCMKTS NHYDY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

