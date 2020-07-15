Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on NHYDY. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.
OTCMKTS NHYDY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.
Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.