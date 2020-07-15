OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OMVKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group downgraded OMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OMV has an average rating of “Hold”.

OMVKY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.95. 12,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,734. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67. OMV has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $60.60.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

