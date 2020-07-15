ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s current price.

ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.38. 4,664,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,495,498. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.88 and a beta of 2.23.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $34,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,959. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $82,743.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,555.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 23,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 19,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,047,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,931 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 407,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,117,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,374,000 after acquiring an additional 949,484 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

