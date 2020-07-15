Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$19.75 to C$22.25 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.60.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Shares of TSE OR traded up C$0.47 on Wednesday, reaching C$14.48. 513,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -9.87. Osisko gold royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$6.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.48.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$52.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.