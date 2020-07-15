Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$19.75 to C$22.25 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.60.
Shares of TSE OR traded up C$0.47 on Wednesday, reaching C$14.48. 513,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -9.87. Osisko gold royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$6.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.48.
Osisko gold royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.
