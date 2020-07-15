Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $10.00

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $5.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Ovintiv from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

NYSE:OVV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. 3,420,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,842,397. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.53. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

