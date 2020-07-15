Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) Lifted to Market Perform at Raymond James

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$0.80 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$0.75. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 68.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Painted Pony Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Painted Pony Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.05 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.20 price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Painted Pony Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.79.

Shares of TSE:PONY traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.48. The company had a trading volume of 46,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,889. Painted Pony Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.51. The company has a market cap of $78.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.03, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

