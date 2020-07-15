Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by Raymond James

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$2.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$1.25. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.84.

Shares of POU traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.61. 645,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,824. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$8.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C($0.68). The business had revenue of C$172.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

