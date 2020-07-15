Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Increased to C$2.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Firstegy raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.68.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.01. 797,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,996. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.41. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$0.91 and a twelve month high of C$4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.40 million and a PE ratio of 8.10.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$97.78 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.132 EPS for the current year.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.