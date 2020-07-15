POLYMETAL INTL/S’s (AUCOY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get POLYMETAL INTL/S alerts:

POLYMETAL INTL/S stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.05. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for POLYMETAL INTL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLYMETAL INTL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.