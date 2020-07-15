Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

QUMU traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Qumu has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 111.64% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUMU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Qumu by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Qumu by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Qumu by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 121,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fondren Management LP purchased a new stake in Qumu in the 1st quarter valued at $1,403,000. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

