Raymond James Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$21.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMO. Tudor Pickering reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.88.
IMO traded up C$1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,228. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$10.27 and a 1 year high of C$37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.20.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Further Reading: Return On Assets
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.