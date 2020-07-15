Raymond James Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$21.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMO. Tudor Pickering reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.88.

IMO traded up C$1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,228. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$10.27 and a 1 year high of C$37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.20.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

