Raymond James Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$5.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$2.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.12.

Shares of TSE MEG traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.66. 3,168,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,602,087. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.71. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.13 and a 52-week high of C$8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.41.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$665.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$545.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

