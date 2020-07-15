Raymond James Increases Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target to C$0.90

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, July 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Yangarra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of YGR traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.62. The company had a trading volume of 56,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,927. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26. Yangarra Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$1.96.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$27.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

