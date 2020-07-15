Raymond James Raises Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$18.50

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Interfor from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Interfor stock traded up C$0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.69. 301,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,342. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$4.75 and a 52-week high of C$16.35. The firm has a market cap of $920.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.07.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$479.65 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$176,000.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

