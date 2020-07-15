Raymond James Raises Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$29.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

LIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of LIF traded up C$0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$26.27. 162,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,876. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$13.25 and a 1-year high of C$35.60.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$48.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.3599997 earnings per share for the current year.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

