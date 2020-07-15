Raymond James Raises Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target to C$0.50

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$0.25 to C$0.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.

SGY has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.35 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.87.

Shares of TSE SGY remained flat at $C$0.31 on Wednesday. 335,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,820. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.57. The stock has a market cap of $108.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 689.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$63.71 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

