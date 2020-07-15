Raymond James Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$3.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WCP. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Laurentian set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.86.

TSE:WCP traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $930.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$5.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.06.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$303.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post -0.1840541 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

