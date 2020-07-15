Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) PT Raised to $9.50 at Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $8.75 to $9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Securities lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.48.

Shares of SAND stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. 1,126,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,032. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,509 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 139,838 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 245,485 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 113,024 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 41.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 68,253 shares during the period.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

