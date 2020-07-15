Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$3.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.86.

TSE VII traded up C$0.24 on Wednesday, hitting C$3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,017. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.55. Seven Generations Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seven Generations Energy will post -0.3155844 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$96,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 350,994 shares in the company, valued at C$1,123,180.80.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

