Stabilus’ (SBLUY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

SBLUY stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. 1,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723. Stabilus has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.59.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

The Fly

