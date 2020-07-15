Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target to $20.00

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 94.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AGI. ValuEngine cut Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of NYSE AGI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,475. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 134,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 77,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

