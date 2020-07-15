Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Storm Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

SRX stock remained flat at $C$1.48 during trading on Wednesday. 6,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.67 million and a P/E ratio of 8.46. Storm Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$1.79.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$41.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Storm Resources will post 0.2533784 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.