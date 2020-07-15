Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$31.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.29.

TSE:SU traded up C$1.00 on Wednesday, hitting C$23.10. 4,722,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,665,593. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.53. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.02 and a 1 year high of C$45.12. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion and a PE ratio of -17.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 0.2698162 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

