SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Earns Neutral Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Friday, May 22nd. AlphaValue lowered SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SWGAY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. 35,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,351. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

