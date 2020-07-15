Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TECK.B. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Clarkson Capital lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.87.

Shares of TECK.B stock traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.72. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion and a PE ratio of -5.43.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

