Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GJNSY traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $20.72. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

