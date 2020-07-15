Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TME. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. 3,721,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,018,576. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 245,905 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.