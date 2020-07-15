The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

The Western Union has raised its dividend by an average of 25.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. The Western Union has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Western Union to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Shares of WU traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.13. 153,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,493,841. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upgraded The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

