TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$2.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$1.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ATB Capital raised shares of TORC Oil and Gas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.80 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.83.

Get TORC Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of TOG stock traded up C$0.15 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,712. TORC Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$107.36 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.