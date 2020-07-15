TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransEnterix Inc. designs, develops and manufactures medical-devices. It offers SPIDER(R) Surgical System, a laparoscopic surgical platform that allows intra-abdominal triangulation procedures to be performed with articulating instruments through a single site. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of SurgiBot, a patient-side minimally invasive surgical robotic system. TransEnterix Inc., formerly known as SafeStitch Medical, Inc., is based in United States. “

Shares of TRXC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. 2,507,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,445. TransEnterix has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRXC. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 77.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 90,399 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TransEnterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in TransEnterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

