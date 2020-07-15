Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Increased to C$0.10 by Analysts at Raymond James

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$0.05 to C$0.10 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.03 to C$0.05 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trevali Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.19.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

TV stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,141. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$69.74 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevali Mining will post -0.0189474 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.