UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UBSFY. Societe Generale downgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS UBSFY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.49. 159,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,781. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -824.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

