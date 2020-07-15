UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RELX. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Investec upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of RELX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 641,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,058. Relx has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Relx by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,253,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,557,000 after buying an additional 2,644,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Relx by 80.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after buying an additional 659,318 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 57.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,252,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after buying an additional 455,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 21.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,300,000 after buying an additional 258,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 24.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 908,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,450,000 after acquiring an additional 176,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

