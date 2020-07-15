UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VIVHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VIVENDI SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VIVENDI SA/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.61. 32,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,263. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $29.42.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

