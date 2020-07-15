UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SHNWF has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHNWF traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $36.80. 410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $46.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

