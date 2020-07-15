UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.80. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $52.59.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $48.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

