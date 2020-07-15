Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Uniti Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

UNIT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. 54,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. Uniti Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $11.08.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $266.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.85 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. Equities analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

