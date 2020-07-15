Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on U. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Uranium Participation from C$5.30 to C$5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Participation from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Uranium Participation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get Uranium Participation alerts:

Shares of U stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.94. The company had a trading volume of 369,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.65 million and a P/E ratio of 2.85. Uranium Participation has a one year low of C$3.12 and a one year high of C$5.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.33.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported C$1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$1.01. On average, analysts predict that Uranium Participation will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Uranium Participation Company Profile

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Participation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Participation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.