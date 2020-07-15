Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on U. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Uranium Participation from C$5.30 to C$5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Participation from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Uranium Participation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.
Shares of U stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.94. The company had a trading volume of 369,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.65 million and a P/E ratio of 2.85. Uranium Participation has a one year low of C$3.12 and a one year high of C$5.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.33.
Uranium Participation Company Profile
Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
