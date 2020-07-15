West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) PT Raised to C$70.00 at Raymond James

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.18% from the stock’s current price.

WFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th.

West Fraser Timber stock traded up C$2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$55.92. 267,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,688. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.70. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$21.60 and a twelve month high of C$65.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of -23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

