2,628 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Acquired by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUM traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.10. 1,299,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,680. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.90. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,661.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,993 shares of company stock worth $866,686. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

