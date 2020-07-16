2,785 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239,074 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,206,000 after buying an additional 8,604,292 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,394,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,154 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,490,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,510,000 after purchasing an additional 994,720 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.09. 1,070,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,990. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

