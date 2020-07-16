330,840 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 330,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,907,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,530,000 after acquiring an additional 344,146 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,962,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,103,000 after purchasing an additional 709,306 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 284.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,787,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,684,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 168,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

PHYS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,869. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $14.64.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.