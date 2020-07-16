4,965 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Bought by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $114.80 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $118.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.01.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

