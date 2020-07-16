8,981 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,627,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,766,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,690. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.88 and a 200 day moving average of $276.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

