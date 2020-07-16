973 Shares in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after buying an additional 64,509 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,049,000 after buying an additional 181,091 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $2,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.31.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total transaction of $312,152.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,013,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.03. 1,088,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.04. The company has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $310.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

