973 Shares in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after buying an additional 64,509 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,049,000 after buying an additional 181,091 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $2,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.31.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total transaction of $312,152.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,013,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.03. 1,088,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.04. The company has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $310.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit