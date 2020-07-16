A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,230,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.83.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $6.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.25. 688,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

