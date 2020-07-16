A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.15 Million Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Laboratory Corp. of America makes up about 1.9% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 10.6% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 15,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,780,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 19.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 76.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Citigroup raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.44.

Shares of LH traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.24. The stock had a trading volume of 508,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,676. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.